358,504 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 358,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,356,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA traded up $24.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.93. 15,826,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,575,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

