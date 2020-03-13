386,848 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 386,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GTX opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

