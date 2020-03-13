41,073 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of BMY traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. 23,455,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,339,594. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.