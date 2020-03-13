$432.79 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report sales of $432.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.00 million and the highest is $438.91 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $400.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,494,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,275,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

