$5.97 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce sales of $5.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.71 million to $6.19 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $4.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $27.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $28.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $58.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 58.16% and a negative net margin of 227.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million.

SBBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.66. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

