500,000 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Purchased by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,310,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $24.65 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

