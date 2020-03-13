523,941 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 523,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.07 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.