$548.77 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post sales of $548.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.90 million. Match Group reported sales of $464.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. Match Group has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3,614.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 405,578 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

