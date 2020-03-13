58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Lowered to Neutral at CICC Research

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

NYSE:WUBA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. 1,376,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. 58.com has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $87,289,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

