$674.80 Million in Sales Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will announce sales of $674.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $719.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $571.30 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $427.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NYSE:PE opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

