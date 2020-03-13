739,625 Shares in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 739,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.84% of AXT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AXT by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AXT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AXT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

AXTI stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a P/E ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.69. AXT Inc has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. AXT’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

