7,628 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $13.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,742,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average of $197.96. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $147.08 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

