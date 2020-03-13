$8.70 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report $8.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $5.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $61.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.66 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $114.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply