$8.70 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report $8.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $5.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $61.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.66 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $114.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

