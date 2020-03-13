9,271 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $147,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,701,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,806,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from to in a report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.04.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $28.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,929,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,574. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $227.41 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

