AA PLC (LON:AA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 120 ($1.58).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of AA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

AA opened at GBX 30.80 ($0.41) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.63. The stock has a market cap of $190.07 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. AA has a twelve month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.34 ($1.31).

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

