ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 223.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116,203 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ABB by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 272,060 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 17.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,004,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 3,012.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 63,267 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

