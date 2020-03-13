Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report sales of $7.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $7.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $33.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.22 billion to $34.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.33 billion to $36.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

