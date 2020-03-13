Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Shares of ABT traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 18,317,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684,472. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

