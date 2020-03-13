AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.8% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AbbVie worth $221,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after acquiring an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.