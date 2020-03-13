AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

