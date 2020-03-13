Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report $5.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.85 million and the lowest is $4.40 million. Acceleron Pharma reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year sales of $82.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $109.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.75 million, with estimates ranging from $53.44 million to $148.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLRN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.07.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $838,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN opened at $74.70 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

