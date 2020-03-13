ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Up 22.0% in February

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 827,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ACMR opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $384.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of -0.37. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

