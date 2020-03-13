Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered Acreage to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acreage in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Acreage alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACRGF opened at $2.49 on Friday. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.