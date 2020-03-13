Acute Angle Cloud 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, LBank, OKEx and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $1.14 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,563.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.02394120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.03172251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00672896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00662065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00087102 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00491156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, OKEx, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

