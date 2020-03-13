Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $25.80 on Friday, hitting $310.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe has a twelve month low of $252.03 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.18 and a 200-day moving average of $312.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,139,000 after purchasing an additional 547,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,411,269,000 after purchasing an additional 408,234 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

