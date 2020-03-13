Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $344.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $430.00 to $344.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $25.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe has a one year low of $252.03 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,666,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

