Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $325.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $322.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $50.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.50. 8,922,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. The company has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe has a 1 year low of $252.03 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 21,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,411,269,000 after acquiring an additional 408,234 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

