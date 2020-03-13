Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

