Adveritas Ltd (ASX:AV1) Insider Mark McConnell Buys 801,933 Shares

Adveritas Ltd (ASX:AV1) insider Mark McConnell acquired 801,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$117,082.22 ($83,037.03).

Mark McConnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Mark McConnell acquired 256,427 shares of Adveritas stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,438.34 ($26,552.02).

On Wednesday, February 26th, Mark McConnell 1,470,589 shares of Adveritas stock.

Shares of AV1 stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$0.11 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,915 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Adveritas Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

