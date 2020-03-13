Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Adzcoin has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $24,525.40 and approximately $24.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008084 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

