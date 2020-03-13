Aencoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,733.00 (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Aencoin has a market cap of $4.61 million and $12,733.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aencoin token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last seven days, Aencoin has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00051835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00486833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $278.90 or 0.04984704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00036978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00057959 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Aencoin Profile

AEN is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin.

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

