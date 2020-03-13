Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Afya has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Afya by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

