AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $49,683,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in AGCO by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after buying an additional 156,948 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1,622.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 150,847 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

