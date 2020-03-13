Agios Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,404 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,290% compared to the average volume of 173 call options.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $2,989,773 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 108,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,844,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 95,823 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 59,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of AGIO opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

