Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,313 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.41% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $71,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 484,906 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 115,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

AIMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In other news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $84,012 and have sold 30,400 shares valued at $1,045,100. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIMT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

