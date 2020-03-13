Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $50,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded up $8.68 on Friday, reaching $196.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,808. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.48 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.75.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.56.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

