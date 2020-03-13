Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $81,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.56.

Shares of APD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.67. 373,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,808. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.48 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.75.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

