Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.56.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $18.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $178.48 and a one year high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.75.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 494,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,985,000 after purchasing an additional 70,345 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

