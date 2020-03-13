Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Air T alerts:

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.