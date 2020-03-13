Akroma Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $4,275.66 and $2.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.02393152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00087642 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

