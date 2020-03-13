Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 31.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $115,677.65 and $21.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.02228527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00200193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 214.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025878 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

