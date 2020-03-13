Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 165.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alcoa by 22.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Alcoa by 24.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter.

AA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,289,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

