Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AQN. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,216,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,282 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,783 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 692,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

