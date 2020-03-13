Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is GQG Partners LLC’s Largest Position

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 11.2% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Alibaba Group worth $1,620,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $185.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.