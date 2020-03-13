Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NYSE LNT opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 20,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,311,000. Assetmark purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $0. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.