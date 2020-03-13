Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Update

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 63,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of AMOT opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $295,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,249,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $116,978.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,421,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMOT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

