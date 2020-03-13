Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $102.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,214.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,190. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,421.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.75. The firm has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

