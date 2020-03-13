Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Altria Group worth $79,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 45,921 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 78,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 119,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

NYSE:MO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 448,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.