Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.50. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

AMRN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. 12,397,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Amarin has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,924,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Amarin by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 344,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 211,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Amarin by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

