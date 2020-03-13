Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 31,337,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after buying an additional 27,771,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,800,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,903 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.